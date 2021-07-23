New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Drake, Lil Nas X, Tommy Torres, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including names like Drake, Yung Bleu, Tommy Torres, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
1. Tommy Torres - El Playlist De Anoche
Singer, songwriter, and music producer Tommy Torres has finally released his highly-anticipated album, El Playlist De Anoche.
Entirely co-written and co-produced with reggaeton powerhouse and international superstar Bad Bunny, both artists brought their artistic abilities together to build an intensely emotional and varied musical world. The artists were also recognized with a digital cover on Billboard magazine that was released yesterday, ahead of the project.
2. Yung Bleu - Moon Boy
Multiplatinum selling artist Yung Bleu just released his highly-anticipate debut album, Moon Boy, which includes star-studded collaborations with Drake, John Legend, H.E.R, Kehlani, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Moneybagg Yo, and more.
The 15-track project features recently released single “Way More Close (Stuck In A Box)” featuring Big Sean along with his latest single, “Ghetto Love Birds” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, the visual for which just dropped today.
3. Zion & Lennox - El Sistema
Veteran reggaeton duo Zion & Lennox are celebrating 20 years of making hit together with the release of their new album, El Sistema. The entire project is a celebration of the success these two have seen since joining forces as teenagers in Puerto Rico and becoming pioneers of the genre.
“I want people to go ‘Whoa! Zion & Lennox, after 20 years, they’re still releasing music that everyone is into,’” Zion told Rolling Stone this week. “And not to sleep too much on us, because we have way too much music coming right now in 2021 and 2022.
4. Kawhi Leonard - “Waves” featuring Gunna & Polo G
Today, one of the most beloved basketball players in the league, Kawhi Leonard, shared his new song with Gunna and Polo G, “Waves,” which is set to appear on his upcoming Culture Jam project in partnership with music industry powerhouse Eesean Bolden.
This project is the first of its kind as it celebrates the union of hip hop, basketball, and community, slated for release later this year via Virgin Music Label. This new single follows the baller’s debut song “Everything Different” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Rod Wave, which has amassed over 16 million streams since its release.
5. Smiley - “Over The Top” featuring Drake
As we wait for the biggest rapper in the world to drop his own album, Drake made an appearance on the Tay Keith-produced track “Over the Top” by Smiley.
These two previously connected on Smiley’s 2019 song “Organization,” which came out more than a year after the Toronto rapper listed Smiley as one of the inspirations for his 2018 project, Scorpion.
6. Lil Nas X - “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow
Just a week after dropping a cinematic masterpiece of a teaser, Lil Nas X is back with his latest single and its accompanying music video: “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow.
Produced by Take A Daytrip and Kanye West, this track follows the huge success of Lil Nas X’s most recent releases, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Sun Goes Down.” Much like everything else he puts out, this music video is already causing controversy online, with the artist dancing naked in a prison along with dozens of nude backup dancers. He sure knows how to make headlines.
7. 24kGoldn featuring HVME and Quavo - “Alright”
8. Ovy On The Drums, Piso 21, Blessd - “Te Extraño”
9. Natti Natasha x Nio Garcia x Brray - “Philliecito”