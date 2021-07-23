New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Drake, Lil Nas X, Tommy Torres, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including names like Drake, Yung Bleu, Tommy Torres, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Tommy Torres - El Playlist De Anoche

Singer, songwriter, and music producer Tommy Torres has finally released his highly-anticipated album, El Playlist De Anoche.

Entirely co-written and co-produced with reggaeton powerhouse and international superstar Bad Bunny, both artists brought their artistic abilities together to build an intensely emotional and varied musical world. The artists were also recognized with a digital cover on Billboard magazine that was released yesterday, ahead of the project.

2. Yung Bleu - Moon Boy

Multiplatinum selling artist Yung Bleu just released his highly-anticipate debut album, Moon Boy, which includes star-studded collaborations with Drake, John Legend, H.E.R, Kehlani, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

The 15-track project features recently released single “Way More Close (Stuck In A Box)” featuring Big Sean along with his latest single, “Ghetto Love Birds” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, the visual for which just dropped today.

3. Zion & Lennox - El Sistema

Veteran reggaeton duo Zion & Lennox are celebrating 20 years of making hit together with the release of their new album, El Sistema. The entire project is a celebration of the success these two have seen since joining forces as teenagers in Puerto Rico and becoming pioneers of the genre.

“I want people to go ‘Whoa! Zion & Lennox, after 20 years, they’re still releasing music that everyone is into,’” Zion told Rolling Stone this week. “And not to sleep too much on us, because we have way too much music coming right now in 2021 and 2022.