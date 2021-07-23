The king of thriller films, M. Night Shyamalan, is back at it again with his new film, Old. Known for his supernatural plots and twisted endings, Old’s storyline full of twists and turns is no different from some of the director’s other classics such as The Sixth Sense and Lady in the Water.

HOLA! USA was invited to attend the red, or shall we say sand colored, carpet for the film’s world premiere at the Jazz at Lincoln Center to chat with the cast about this highly anticipated film. Attending a movie premiere after a long year and a half felt exciting and the electric energy in the room exemplified that.

Old has an all-star cast which includes Gael García Bernal, from Mozart in the Jungle, Vicky Krieps from The Girl in the Spider’s Web, and Rufus Sewell from A Knight’s Tale, to name a few. A few days before the film hit theaters, Bernal and the rest of the cast made their way down the carpet in New York City happily chatting to the press about the new film while posing for pictures.

Everyone, including Shyamalan, was shocked yet relieved that a premiere was able to happen during these times. The cast and crew were happy to see one another as they hugged and complimented each other on their premiere looks.

Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, and Rufus Sewell at the world premiere of Old.

After about an hour of interviews, everyone made their way into the screening room to listen to a speech given by Shyamalan. The award-winning director took the stage to express his gratitude to the cast, crew, and his family. He told about his experience and how thankful he was for the opportunity to create this movie in the Dominican Republic during the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown. After a roaring applause from the audience, the lights went down, and the thriller movie began.