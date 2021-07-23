Chyno and Nacho’s performance at 2021 Premios Juventud was emotional and powerful

Four years ago, Chyno and Nacho left their fans heartbroken when they announced their musical breakup. But after a pause as a duo, the Venezuelans returned more united than ever and conquered the stage of Premios Juventud at the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida.

The reunion of Chyno and Nacho has generated great expectations due to Chyno’s health condition.The interpreter of ‘Me voy enamorando’ was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year and as a result, he suffered a peripheral neuropathy, which affected his mobility. The singer had to learn how to walk again. Currently, he is facing a battle with depression among other collateral health complications.

©GettyImages



Chyno y Nacho a su llegada en Premios Juventud 2021

After months of physical therapy, Chyno has managed to get ahead little by little and now, with the help of his partner and friend, Nacho Mendoza, he is back doing what he loves most: singing and performing. The Venezuelan duo performed a medley with their biggest hits: ‘Andas en mi cabeza’, ‘Me voy enamorando’ y ‘Mi niña bonita.’ In addition, they performed a new single, ‘Raro.’

At the end of their performance, the duo received a standing ovation. Excited, the boys turned to the audience and said, “Thank you Miami.”

In addition to their powerful performance at Premios Juventud, the duo announced the release of their album ‘Chyno and Nacho is back.’ This will mark the duo’s return to the music scene.