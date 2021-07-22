10 Premios Juventud performances to rewatch before tonight’s show

The Premios Juventud are an awards show that celebrate the best of Latin culture, from music to television, all geared towards the Latinx youth. The awards, presented by the television network Univision, have been going on for 18 years, with winners selected via online voting.

This year’s awards will air tonight but before you tune in, we wanted to highlight some of the most iconic performances that have been presented on the Premios Juventud stage. Check them out:

10. Paulina Rubio, 2004

Paulina Rubio has been a staple of Latin music for the past three decades. The singer, who started off in the band Timbiriche with Thalia, kicked off her solo career in the 90’s. Since, she’s sold over 15 million records. “Dame Otro Tequila” is a song from her seventh studio album, “Pau-latina.” It reached number 1 on US Billboard Hot Latin Songs.

9. RBD, 2005

It’s hard to talk about how influential RBD was for people who’ve never heard of them; you simply had to be there. The band, who also starred in Rebelde, a telenovela that ran for three seasons, broke records all over the world. It spawned a TV series, a magazine, albums recorded in English, Spanish and Portuguese and over 15 million records sold, making them one of the best selling Latin artists of all time. Netflix is currently shooting a remake of Rebelde that will air in 2022.

8. Belanova, 2008

Belanova was a Mexican band that separated in 2018. Through the course of their career, the band won Latin Grammy’s and provided some much needed synth sounds to the Latin pop music of the 2000’s. Their 2008 performance at the Premios Juventud was made up of a mash up of two of their songs, “Cada Que” and “Baila Mi Corazon.”