J Balvin briefly leaves reggaeton to cover Metallica’s ‘Wherever I May Roam’

J Balvin shows his rocker side in his cover of Metallica’s “Wherever I May Roam.” Balvin’s entry is part of The Metallica Blacklist, an album with 12 songs and 53 guest stars celebrating the band’s influence.

The unbelievable list of artists will cover a “vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more,” and according to Metallica, “each contributing a unique interpretation of their favorite Black Album cut.”

©GettyImages



Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, and Kirk Hammett of Metallica

The album will hit digital and streaming platforms on September 10th. The rockband will also release vinyl and CD versions on October 1st.

The project will benefit charities of each contributing artist’s choice and Metallica’s foundation, All Within My Hands.

Enjoy below J Balvin’s version of “Wherever I May Roam”

According to the Colombian star, Metallica and the song he chose is among his favorites. Other artist covering the iconic band’s music includes Miley Cyrus with Elton John, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Kamasi Washington, Juanes, My Morning Jacket, Corey Taylor, and Weezer. Country artists such as Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton, Darius Rucker, and Jon Pardi, are part of the album.

Earlier this month, Balvin premiered “In da Getto,” featuring Skrillex. The song is the perfect summer anthem, including elements of 1993’s “In De Ghetto” by David Morales and the Bad Yard Club.