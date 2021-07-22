Action-packed new ‘Dune’ trailer sees Timothée Chalamet dreaming of Zendaya

The star-studded sci-fi action film Dune is set to release in a few months, so it’s only right they release a trailer to tease fans with what’s to come.

The newly-released footage gives us a more in-depth look at the Dune universe and how director Denis Villeneuve was able to bring the unique landscape to life on massive scale.

Starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul, the gifted prince with his people’s hopes riding on him, the movie also features big names like Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson as his parents, along with Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, and Zendaya.

This new trailer introduces us to Paul and the mysterious dreams he‘s been having, all of which feature Zendaya--obscured by a large veil. While the dreams continue to develop and feel more and more real, Momoa’s character, Duncan Idaho, makes sure to remind Paul to focus on the reality around them.

The trailer goes on to preview how the fate of his family and the people of Atreides will rest in his powerful hands as he teams up with Zendaya to fight back against a foreign enemy ready to eradicate them all.

This film marks the second adaptation of the groundbreaking 1965 sci-fi novel to hit the big screen. Back in 1984, Blue Velvet director David Lynch made his own interpretation of the material, though his was not very received.

This captivating trailer along with a cast full of blockbuster stars is already giving fans higher hopes for this adaptation. Still, nobody seems more excited for the film than the actors in it--especially Zendaya, who calls herself a “Dune nerd.”

While filming, the Malcolm & Marie star says she became friends with everyone in the film, including Chalamet, who she described as “lovely and so talented.” Back in February, she revealed that they used to have dance parties in her room while they were not on set.

“Timothée would come in with his little speaker and everybody would start coming in and then we‘d just start dancing,” she revealed at the time.