America Ferrera joins Anne Hathaway in Apple TV+ limited series ‘WeCrashed’

America Ferrera is the latest celebrity joining Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in Apple TV+ limited series WeCrashed. The show will bring to our screens what really went down with WeWork, a commercial real estate company that provides flexible shared workspaces.

Anne Hathaway seen at a film set for Apple WeWork Series, ‘WeCrashed’ on June 09, 2021 in New York City.

The Emmy Award winner is set to play Elishia Kennedy in the eight-episode drama, inspired by the podcast of the same name. The “Superstore” and “Ugly Betty” star will portray a “brilliant young entrepreneur who’s seduced into joining WeWork and whose life is turned upside down as a result,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Anne Hathaway and America Ferrera are seen on the set of íWeCrashed“ on July 09, 2021 in New York City.

Jared Leto is playing the role of CEO Adam Neumann, while Hathaway plays his wife Rebekah.

WeCrashed is a creation of Lee Eisenberg and will have John Requa and Glenn Ficarra as directors. Charlie Gogolak, Natalie Sandy, Leto, Hathaway, and Emma Ludbrook will executive produce.

What happened to the company?

At one time, WeWork was valued at $90 billion by Goldman Sachs, though the value would later be drastically slashed, according to the New York Post.

WeWork ended up tanking after concerns about Neumann’s self-dealing and drug use came to light in 2019, and he was forced to step down from the company. According to the Wall Street Journal, he was given $245 million in stock, $200 million in cash, and refinancing on a $432 million loan as he left.

Amid WeWork’s collapse, Rebekah (played by Hathaway) was forced to step down from WeGrow, a Manhattan school she created, which closed shortly after her husband’s misconduct came to light.