Everything you need to know about the Premios Juventud 2021

Premios Juventud 2021 is right around the corner!﻿ The 18th annual award show is going to bring the best Latin artists together as we celebrate their successes and the impact they are making on the music industry. You can expect to see all your favorite familiar faces along with some new artists that have been topping the charts and creating a new legacy. Held at the Watsco Center, at the University of Miami, United States, Premios Juventud will broadcast next Thursday, August 22 at 7P/6C on Univision. It will be the first Spanish-speaking gala to open its doors to the public since the health crisis began, per Milenio.



Last year, Premios Juventud was the first live show since the start of the COVID-19 and they had no audience. This year, the show will have an audience and live performances despite the ongoing pandemic. The artists began rehearsals this week in compliance with sanitary measures and in addition to testing for covid-19 before entering the auditorium, the dancers who accompany the singers must wear face masks and practice a safe distance. From performances by Becky G, Anitta, Karol G, Camila Cabello, Angela Aguilar, and many more: scroll down to find out everything you need to know about the awards show so you can start planning your watch party.

WHO IS HOSTING?

The hosts will be Chiquis Rivera, winner of the Latin Grammy for Best Banda Album in 2020, model Alejandra Espinoza and Sebastián Yatra. Borja Voces will bring the latest from backstage. This will be Yatra’s second time as host after crushing his duties later year. In addition, Boza, Calibre 50, Carolina Sarassa, Chesca, Cornetto, Dimelo Flow, DJ Vela, El Fantasma, ELYSANIJ, Emilio Estefan, Eslabon Armado, Fátima Molina, Lele Pons, and more will join the show to present the coveted awards.

ARTISTS PERFORMINGUnivision says over 30 artists have confirmed their participation for the 2021 show. The diverse group of Latin Music stars performing includes Angela Aguilar, Axel Rulay, Becky G, Brray, Chencho Corleone, Chimbala, Chino y Nacho, CNCO, El Alfa, Farruko, Fran Rozzano, Gloria Trevi, Grupo Firme, Guaynaa, Jay Wheeler, Justin Quiles, Kali Uchis, KAROL G, IAmChino, Leonardo Aguilar, Los Ángeles Azules, Marca MP, Myke Towers, Natti Natasha, Nino Freestyle, N’Klabe, Nio Garcia, Omar Courtz, Paloma Mami, Peter Nieto, Pitbull, Ricky Martin, R.K.M., Sebastián Yatra, Tainy, Tini, Tommy Torres, Yandel, Yeison Jimenez, and Zion & Lennox. One of the most anticipated performances is that of Camila Cabello, as it will be her first time at the Premios Juventud.

Anitta will also perform for her hit “Todo o nada” with Lunay, and the Mexican Pepe Aguilar accompanied by her children, Angela and Leonardo, for the first time on television.