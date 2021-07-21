Who Is Jessica Springsteen? Here are 6 things to know about Bruce Springsteen’s athletic daughter

You may know of her dad, singer Bruce Springsteen aka “The Boss,” but now the daughter of the legendary musician is making a name for herself too. 29-year-old Jessica Springsteen is heading to the Tokyo Olympics as part of the USA equestrian team and her famous parents could not be more proud.

With the Tokyo Olympics beginning this Friday, here are six things to know about the famous daughter.

1. Jessica is the middle child

The 29-year-old Olympic athlete is the only daughter of her musician parents Springsteen and Patti Scialfa. She’s the younger child to a 30-year-old brother Evan James and older sister to younger brother 27-year-old Samuel Ryan.

2. She grew up around horses

Wanting to raise their family in a non-paparazzi area, Jessica and her brothers grew up on a horse farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey - the state where her father is originally from.

3. Jessica was a youth equitation rider

As a young competitor, the famous daughter won classes in the pony division, including the Washington International Pony Equitation Classic Final. She then went on to win the 2008 ASPCA Maclay National Championship.

4. Jessica attended a top tier sports college

The famous daughter graduated from Duke University with her undergraduate degree in 2014.

5. She combined her athletic side with modeling

The 29-year-old has always loved slow jumping and at one point when she was modeling, she was named the equestrian ambassador for Gucci.

6. Jessica was named to the Olympic team on July 5

“They were so excited,” Springsteen told the TODAY show about her parent’s reaction to the exciting news. “They‘ve supported me since I was little. This has been a huge dream of mine ever since I can remember and the sport has become such a passion for them as well.”