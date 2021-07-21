Diego Luna’s new Netflix series ‘Todo va a estar bien’ premieres this summer

After a five-year hiatus, Diego Luna is back in action with his upcoming series Todo va a estar bien. The actor, writer, and director took social media to share with his fans that the original Mexican series will be available on August 20 on Netflix.

Échenle un ojo al póster de la nueva serie que hicimos en la @corrientegolfo para @NetflixLAT Se llama Todo va a estar bien. Un drama con mucho humor, el 20 de Agosto podrán verla. pic.twitter.com/BqAvwGfBNl — diego luna (@diegoluna_) July 19, 2021

The series will address everyday topics and local stories, such as romantic love, gender roles, monogamous relationships, family, and marriage. Todo va a estar bien will blend drama and humor with social interactions.

The show is produced by La Corriente del Golfo, a company founded by Diego Luna and Gael García. The star-studded cast, includes Flavio Medina, Lucía Uribe, Isabella Vázquez, Pierre Louis and Mercedes Hernández.

According to the streamer, the show will “bolster its local commitment to Mexican talent in front of and behind the camera and promises to deliver stories that will continue to excite in 2021.”

“These new productions symbolize Mexico’s immense importance to us as well as our subscribers’ appetite for Mexican stories both locally and abroad, as evidenced by the global success of Dark Desire and Control Z,“ states Francisco Ramos, Vice President of Latin American Originals at Netflix, as reported by Forbes. ”Stories unite us, and we need that now more than ever.”