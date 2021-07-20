Carmen Electra chooses to go out with a real estate agent during ‘The Celebrity Dating Game’

Carmen Electra had three bachelors willing to do anything she wants during ABC’s “The Celebrity Dating Game.” The 49-year-old actress and model had to pick between non-famous men to go out on a date. Marketing director Nathon Verdugo, real estate agent Mark Harris and buff athlete Daniel Colvin had the challenging task of conquering Electra’s heart.

When Carmen asked the participants to describe themselves as roller coasters, bachelor number two, Mark Harris, said he would be called “colossus, easy,” and answer that left the star intrigued. After Harris, bachelor number one, Nathon Verdugo, said “typhoon for sure,” while bachelor number three said, “top thrill because I will take you from zero to 120 in four seconds.”

©ABC



Carmen Electra interviewing bachelors during ‘The Celebrity Dating Game’

The game continued with Carmen talking about her stage name. According to the 49-year-old Ohio native, whose real name is Tara Leigh Patrick, she adopted the name “Carmen Electra” when moving to Hollywood. After sharing the information, she proceeded to ask the bachelors how they would be called.

Colvin said he would be called “Bad Boy,” an answer that Carmen loved; however, his first trike came after the star asked him to describe his perfect evening in three words; he replied, “You, me, and cabernet.” Electra revealed she doesn‘t drink wine, and she prefers a “sex-on-the-beach” cocktail.

Later, Carmen asked Harris to describe how he would unwrap her if she were a gift. “I would take my tongue and just say thanks and gratitude that I even have you as a gift,” he said. “I would unwrap you slowly, and I would cherish you forever.”

Before revealing who would have the honor of going on a date with Carmen Electra, Michael Bolton started singing out clues to the contestants, so they could decipher who the celebrity was. “Aint no Baywatch when she‘s gone, Minnesota was her home, and then she moved to LA’ to the tune of Bill Withers Ain’t No Sunshine.” she sang.

Only Nathon Verdugo guessed correctly among the contestants, but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to win.