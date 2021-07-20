Penelope Cruz’s new film, ‘Parallel Mothers’ by Pedro Almodovar is set to open the Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz is starring in a new film by Oscar-winning Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar titled ‘Madres Paralelas,’ which translates to ‘Parallel Mothers.’ It was announced today that the movie will officially open the Venice Film Festival in early September.

Cruz is proud of this news as she took to her Instagram to post about it. The 47-year-old actress reposted a photo that the production company El Deseo, which produced the film, originally posted of her and some of the cast. The caption read, “Madres Paralelas de #PedroAlmodóvar será la película inaugural a concurso de la Mostra Internacional @labiennale #BiennaleCinema2021 #Venezia78,” which translates to “Pedro Almodóvar’s film ‘Parallel Mothers’ will be inaugurated in an international viewing during Venice Film.”

In addition to Cruz, the film will also star Antonio Banderas, Israel Elejalde, Rossy de Palma, Aitana Sánchez Gijón, and Milena Smit, according to Variety. The film is based on two single mothers who give birth on the same day and the bond they form after meeting each other for the first time due to living parallel lives.

“I was born as a film director in 1983 in Venice in the Mezzogiorno Mezzanotte section,” said Almodóvar, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Thirty-eight years later I am called to open the festival. I cannot explain the joy and the honor, and how much this means to me without falling into complacency. I am very grateful to the festival for this recognition and hope to be up to it.”

“This is a very welcome return to Venice in Competition for the recipient of our 2019 Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, many years after the success of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown the movie that marked his definitive triumph on the international scene,” said Venice Film Festival director Alberto Barbera.