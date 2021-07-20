Leslie Grace and Isabela Merced are top choices to be our next ‘Batgirl’ in the upcoming movie

Our next Batgirl could be a Latina! According to Deadline, Warner Bros. Studios has four top contendents to become the super-heroine in an upcoming movie. Actresses Leslie Grace and Isabela Merced are among the candidates. The Dominican and Peruvian stars are running against Zoey Deutch and Haley Lu Richardson.

As reported by the publication, there is little to no information regarding the testing process; however, it is confirmed that Batgirl is the first live-action film created exclusively for HBO Max.

©DC Comics





Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will direct the movie, while Kristin Burr is producing and Christina Hodson is in charge of the script.

The project’s plot is still in development, but if it follows the original DC comic, Batman’s counterpart, Barbara Gordon, will be the character behind the mask. As the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner, James Gordon and sister of James Gordon Jr., Barbara’s mission is to help keep the city safe.

Leslie Grace Martínez is a Latin Grammy nominee singer and songwriter. She is also known for starring as Nina Rosario in the movie In the Heights, based on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical.

Isabela Merced is an actress and singer known for playing the lead role of CJ Martin on the Nickelodeon television series 100 Things to Do Before High School.