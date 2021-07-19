Sylvester Stallone approves new film set during the release of ‘Rocky III’

Sylvester Stallone shared his approval for the upcoming film ‘This Is The Night,’ which is meant to be a cinematic ode to the iconic third installment of Rocky.

Filmmaker James DeMonaco has now revealed some of the details about the movie, including his encounter with the legendary actor, admitting he went to Stallone’s home to talk about the project, as he wanted to pay tribute to the “great man.”

James explained that “it was the best second” of his life, and he was relieved to hear that Sylvester “actually appreciated the film.”

‘This Is The Night’ was first titled ‘Once Upon a Time in Staten Island,’ however it was later modified to avoid any comparison or competition with the Oscar winning film by Quentin Tarantino ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.’

The new film has been described as “a coming-of-age movie set in Staten Island” during the release date of ‘Rocky III’ on May 28, 1982, starring Hollywood stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale.

And although a release date has yet to be confirmed, James stated that he wants the highly-anticipated film to be “a love letter” to Stallone, adding that “If you like Rocky, you’ll like my film.”