Lupita Nyong’o takes the audience to Africa in the second part of Discovery Channel’s ‘Serengeti’

Right after the last day of Shark Week, Discovery Channel kicked off the second part of “Serengeti,” a series with a complex storyline in which the stars are the wild animals living in the geographical region of the same name in east Africa.

For the second year, the six-part series is narrated by award-winning Mexican-born Kenyan actress and producer Lupita Nyong’o. Discovery informed that the show is created by award-winning producer Simon Fuller and directed by Emmy-winning director and producer John Downer.

The stunning show has “unrivaled access to one of the most pristine and unspoiled corners of the African plains” and “tells the heartwarming stories of a cast of African wildlife over the course of a year. Their journey showcases the dramatic moments that make each day of survival on the Serengeti a feat.”

“I find that this six-part series is quite special. And I enjoyed the entire experience. I enjoyed the intimacy that it afforded me with these animals,” the actress told Discovery. “When I think of nature documentaries, the first sound and accent that comes to my mind is a British male voice. And so, the fact that I had this opportunity and that they wanted me to be as natural as possible was very exciting.”

For her impeccable work lending her voice to the first part of the documentary, the star received an Emmy nomination for the best narrator. At the same time, the show got another for its cinematography. “I‘m back in the studio, and this time it’s to narrate season 2 of #Serengeti! Catch the premiere on @Discovery and @discoveryplus next Sunday, July 18. #SerengetiII,” wrote Lupita on Instagram.