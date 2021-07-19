Lupita Nyong’o takes the audience to Africa in the second part of Discovery Channel’s ‘Serengeti’

Right after the last day of Shark Week, Discovery Channel kicked off the second part of “Serengeti,” a series with a complex storyline in which the stars are the wild animals living in the geographical region of the same name in east Africa.
For the second year, the six-part series is narrated by award-winning Mexican-born Kenyan actress and producer Lupita Nyong’o. Discovery informed that the show is created by award-winning producer Simon Fuller and directed by Emmy-winning director and producer John Downer.
The stunning show has “unrivaled access to one of the most pristine and unspoiled corners of the African plains” and “tells the heartwarming stories of a cast of African wildlife over the course of a year. Their journey showcases the dramatic moments that make each day of survival on the Serengeti a feat.”
“I find that this six-part series is quite special. And I enjoyed the entire experience. I enjoyed the intimacy that it afforded me with these animals,” the actress told Discovery. “When I think of nature documentaries, the first sound and accent that comes to my mind is a British male voice. And so, the fact that I had this opportunity and that they wanted me to be as natural as possible was very exciting.”
For her impeccable work lending her voice to the first part of the documentary, the star received an Emmy nomination for the best narrator. At the same time, the show got another for its cinematography. “I‘m back in the studio, and this time it’s to narrate season 2 of #Serengeti! Catch the premiere on @Discovery and @discoveryplus next Sunday, July 18. #SerengetiII,” wrote Lupita on Instagram.
To celebrate the second season premiere of “Serengeti,” the star took a trip to Tanzania to enjoy the beautiful scenery and wildlife. “Nothing like a selfie to prove you were there! Sharing some #SerengetiSelfies ahead of the season 2 premiere tonight. Will you be watching with me on @Discovery and @discoveryplus?! 🐘🦁” she wrote.
“We are thrilled to be traveling back to one of the most magical places on Earth. It is an honor to be part of these animals’ lives, following them a year later and to be introduced to new friends along the way,” said Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer, Factual and Discovery, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Simon and John are renowned storytellers and they have once again delivered the next level of this one-of-a-kind series.”
“Making season one with our partners at Discovery was a dream come true and now with season two, the dream shines brighter than ever,” Fuller said. “John Downer’s extraordinary filmmaking has captured even more incredible footage and with the inspirational voice of Lupita Nyong’o the storytelling touches your soul like never before. I can’t wait to share the stunning beauty of the Serengeti once again with the world.”
10 celebs in American Horror Story, including Paris Jackson
Here are the 6 Latino artists nominated for the 2021 Emmys
Arnold Schwarzenegger reacts after his animated series ‘Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten’ hits over 40 million views
Added Downer: “It is a thrill to share with the world the lives of these incredible creatures and even more rewarding to present them to audiences around the globe. Many of us have been unable to travel for quite some time but we kept filming. We can’t wait to bring the majestic scenery and the daily dramas of these beautiful animals to people’s homes.”
“Serengeti II” premiered Sunday, July 18, on the Discovery Channel. All six episodes will also be available on discovery+.