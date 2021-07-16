New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Cardi B, Normani, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including names like Cardi B, Normani, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Normani featuring Cardi B - “Wild Side”

Almost two years after she broke the internet with her debut solo single, “Motivation,” Normani is finally back--and this time, she’s collaborating with one of the biggest names in music: Cardi B.

This undeniable duo just dropped a new single titled, “Wild Side” along with a music video that appropriately channels the name of the song. The track features a sample of Aaliyah’s “One in a Million” as Normani delivers angelic vocals before introducing Cardi’s hard-hitting verse.

2. Pop Smoke - Faith

Pop Smoke fans are still mourning the rapper’s tragic death, but on the bright side, his second posthumous album, Faith, is here to honor his legacy. The 20-song project comes about a year after his debut album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.

Faith features some appearances from big names including Kanye West, Pusha-T, Kid Cudi, Pharrell, Future, 21 Savage, Dua Lipa, Rick Ross, and more. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon earned the late rapper five posthumous wins at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, and it’s only a matter of time before this project achieves similar accolades.

3. Syd - “Fast Car”

Syd just shared her second song of 2021, “Fast Car.” This comes following the release of her track, “Missing Out,” which marked her first solo release since her 2017 debut album, Fin. The intimate video shows the singer and her girlfriend driving around the desert in their Bronco before eventually getting stopped during an intimate moment.

“I wanted to make something for the gay Black girls,” Syd said about the song and its music video in a statement. “I want them to see themselves in this and in me.”