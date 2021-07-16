2021 Latin music videos dominating the charts this summer
2021 Latin music videos dominating the charts this summer

VEVO just released the list of the most-viewed Latin music videos of 2021, and we can’t stop watching. From Karol G to Camilo, the list is more promising than ever.

  

The top ten music videos range from reggaeton to Latin Pop. Find below all the songs and videos that will make your summer more entertaining.

KAROL G, Mariah Angeliq - EL MAKINON (Official Video)

With 373,031,704 views to date, the duo secured the top position for their hit song “El Makinon.”


KAROL G, Anuel AA, J. Balvin - LOCATION (Official Video)

The Colombian singer continues dominating the charts. She is currently in position number two after her featuring music video for “Location,” has 272,388,924 views.


Sebastián Yatra, Myke Towers - Pareja del Año (Official Video)

Sebastián Yatra and Myke Towers premiered the music video for “Pareja del Año” three months ago and so far has secured over 236,281,447 views.


Camilo - Ropa Cara (Official Video)

Camilo says he stays away from buying expensive clothes, but he should spend some coins to celebrate his success with these viewing numbers.

TINI, Maria Becerra - Miénteme (Official Video)

We are sorry, girls, but numbers don’t lie! The duo hit song “Miénteme” takes position number five with over 125 million views.

Selena Gomez, Rauw Alejandro - Baila Conmigo (Official Video)

Join Selena and Rauw on the dance floor. The stars premiered their music video in January and, to date, had accumulated 115,294,076 views.

J. Balvin, Maria Becerra - Qué Más Pues? (Official Video)

Nothing more! Just that J Balvin and Maria secured position number six.

 J.Balvin, Karol G, Nicky Jam, Crissin, Totoy El Frio, Natan & Shander - Poblado

After just one month since its release, “Poblado” has accumulated over 73 million views.

Camilo, Evaluna Montaner - Machu Picchu (Official Video)

Husband and wife, Camilo and Evaluna, simply want to know how you felt when you saw it.

Camilo - Millones (Official Video)

And the tenth position goes to Camilo after securing over 62 “Millones” views.


