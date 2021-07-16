2021 Latin music videos dominating the charts this summer

VEVO just released the list of the most-viewed Latin music videos of 2021, and we can’t stop watching. From Karol G to Camilo, the list is more promising than ever.

The top ten music videos range from reggaeton to Latin Pop. Find below all the songs and videos that will make your summer more entertaining.

KAROL G, Mariah Angeliq - EL MAKINON (Official Video)

With 373,031,704 views to date, the duo secured the top position for their hit song “El Makinon.”

KAROL G, Anuel AA, J. Balvin - LOCATION (Official Video)

The Colombian singer continues dominating the charts. She is currently in position number two after her featuring music video for “Location,” has 272,388,924 views.

Sebastián Yatra, Myke Towers - Pareja del Año (Official Video)

Sebastián Yatra and Myke Towers premiered the music video for “Pareja del Año” three months ago and so far has secured over 236,281,447 views.

Camilo - Ropa Cara (Official Video)