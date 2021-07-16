Lifetime’s upcoming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry movie gets premiere date—Watch the official trailer!

Lifetime has a royal treat in store for fans this Labor Day! The premiere of Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is set for Monday, Sept. 6. The third installment of the Harry & Meghan franchise stars The Punisher ’s Jordan Dean and She’s Gotta Have It’s Sydney Morton as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

©Lifetime



Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton play Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the TV movie

The upcoming TV movie “explores what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry (Dean) and Meghan (Morton) to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie,” per the synopsis.

The Lifetime flick “will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have contributed to his mother’s untimely death.”

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will also examine the dynamics between Princes William and Harry, the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, and Harry with his brother and father Prince Charles, “that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties.”

“We have to protect our family,” Meghan, played by Sydney, says in the official trailer, which was released on July 15. The TV Duchess of Sussex also declares, “We need to let people hear our truth.”

Leading up to the premiere on Sept. 6, Lifetime will present encore airings of William & Kate at 1 p.m. followed by Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance at 3 p.m. and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal at 5:30 p.m.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace premieres Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. ET