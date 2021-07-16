Normani goes wild in suggestive music video featuring Cardi B

Normani is utterly unapologetic in her latest song and music video. The singer just dropped “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B, and just like the song says in part, “We can’t just be cautious, I want to get wild,“ that’s precisely what the video delivers.

The 25-year-old is entirely uninhibited, and while owning her sensuality, she serves plenty of jaw-dropping looks; from a strategical cutout bodysuit to wearing nude underwear that tricks the eye, Normani dances while singing about her wildest dreams.

As if it wasn’t sensual enough, rapper Cardi B joins, leaving nothing to the imagination. The duo embraces each other while a spurt of water starts coming off.

According to Normani, initially, the Dominican descent rapper wasn’t part of the project. “I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time,” Normani said in a press release. “She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best. I love that woman down, and I’m forever grateful.”

Cardi B took social media to show support and hype Normani for the release. “Ommmmgggg I‘m nervous!!!!! But then again I’m not YOU DID THAT!!!!!!! I hope and you better be proud of yourself!! 😤😤😤” she tweeted, replying to Normani: “okay sooooo I just watched the video again. sis what the actual f—”