MTV MIAW 2021: Our favorite winners, including Bad Bunny and Danna Paola

The MTV MIAW, also known as the MTV Millennial Awards, made a comeback this year. Celebrated in Mexico, this year marks the eight-time this show is held, highlighting musicians and influencers from all over Latin America.

The show was hosted by Kali Uchis, the Colombian-American singer who released her record “Sin Miedo” to great international acclaim. Artists like C. Tangana, Sebastian Yatra, and more, walked the pink carpet and were awarded “kittens,” which are the awards in the shape of cats that MTV prepares for the special occasion.

Aside from handing out awards and choosing the people’s favorites performers and social media presences, the MTV MIAW also featured key performances from artists like Rauw Alejandro and Danna Paola.

©GettyImages



Danna Paola performed her new single MIA while onstage at the 2021 MTV MIAW.

The Mexican singer Danna Paola, who has one of the largest social media followings in Latin America, performed her new single “MIA” and thanked her fans for their continued support.

Rauw Alejandro, who recently released songs with Selena Gomez, Camilo and Jennifer Lopez, performed his hit song “Todo de Ti.”

©GettyImages



Rauw Alejandro has become one of the most prominent figures in Latin music.

The Spanish rapper C. Tangana performed several songs from his last record, titled “El Madrileño,” which features a blend of genres and collaborations from iconic musicians like Jorge Drexler and La Húngara.

Bad Bunny won two awards, one for best video for “La Noche de Anoche,” his collaboration with Rosalia, and the second one for the most incredible artist of the year. Sebastian Yatra won the award for best Colombian artist while Rauw Alejandro and Selena Gomez won the music-ship of the year for their song “Baila Conmigo.”

©GettyImages



C. Tangana performs songs from his last record, “El Madrileño.”

Other notable awards of the night include the MIAW icon award, which was given to Kenia Os, the MTV’s creator of the year, won by Kimberly Loaiza, and MTV MIAW’s favorite series, which was awarded to WandaVision.