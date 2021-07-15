Meghan Markle teams up with Netflix to create new animated series

Meghan Markle is making a comeback! The Duchess of Sussex is returning to work as executive producer for an exciting Netflix project.

The new educational children’s show will be titled ‘Pearl’ and follows the story of 12-year-old Pearl, who embarks on a journey full of adventures and involves influential female historical figures.

Meghan took a moment to talk about the importance of the show for the new generation, stating that “like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges.”

The creation of this new show comes after The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a deal with the streaming platform, to produce a number of scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features, and shows for kids, with the help of their own company, Archewell Productions.

She also explained they are thrilled to have partnered with Netflix to bring the public “this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.“

Netflix also released a statement, describing the project as an “exciting tale that weaves together fantasy and history,” focusing on a young girl “who learns to step into her own power when she embarks on a heroic adventure and meets important women from history along the way.

It seems Meghan is absolutely thrilled to be involved in so many creative projects, as she recently released her first children’s book ‘The Bench,’ which even includes some personal details of the Royal family.