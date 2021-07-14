Courteney Cox finally lands Emmy nomination for ‘Friends’

Courteney Cox has been finally recognized for her talent! The iconic actress is now an Emmy nominee, after appearing in the HBO Max special Friends: The Reunion.

And although the Hollywood star is the only one from the cast to be nominated for the legendary show, she is also known for being repeatedly snubbed at the Emmys, following the 62 nominations the show landed since the premiere in 1994.

Courteney previously opened up about what this meant for her, confessing to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio present that “when each single solid member was nominated” except for her, “it undoubtedly damaged my emotions,” adding that she “used to be completely happy for everyone,” regardless.

The actress, who produced and starred in the highly-anticipated reunion, earned her long-awaited Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category on Tuesday.

She also shared her excitement with fans and followers of the show, taking to Instagram to post a behind the scenes photo of the cast, on the set of the episode.

“The one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honor,” she wrote, showing how grateful she is for everyone who made the special episode possible, “especially thankful for @mrbenwinston and his entire team for their outstanding achievement.”