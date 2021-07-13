A complete list of nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards

The nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards have been announced.
The nominees were revealed on Tuesday via the Television Academy’s YouTube livestream.
A father-daughter duo that made history by both being Emmy-nominated--Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (“#FreeRayshawn”) hosted the nomination reveal live from New York City.
“It has been an extraordinary year in which television brought multigenerational families together in a shared love of their favorite programs,” TV Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said in a statement. “So it seems fitting that these two accomplished performers announce this year’s Emmy nominees as we acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional programs and talent that are elevating and redefining television.”
Check out the full list of major 2021 Emmy nominees below:
Best Actress in a Comedy
Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Allison Janney, “Mom”
Tracee Ellis Ross “Black-ish”
Best Actor in a Comedy
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
Cecily Strong, “SNL”
Aidy Bryant, “SNL”
Kate McKinnon, “SNL”
Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”
Bowen Yang, “SNL”
Kenan Thompson, “SNL”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”
Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”
Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”
Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”
Best Comedy
“Black-ish”
“Cobra Kai”
“Emily in Paris”
“Hacks”
“The Flight Attendant”
“The Kominsky Method”
“Pen15”
“Ted Lasso”
Best Actress in a Drama
Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
MJ Rodriguez, “Pose”
Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”
Best Actor in a Drama
Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Rege-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”
Jonathan Major, “Lovecraft Country”
Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”
Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”
Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”
John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”
Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”
Chris Sullivan, “This is Us”
Best Drama
“The Boys”
“Bridgerton”
“The Crown”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Lovecraft Country”
“The Mandalorian”
“Pose”
“This Is Us”
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
Michaela Cole, “I May Destroy You”
Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
Leslie Odom, Jr., “Hamilton”
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”
Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”
Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”
Outstanding Limited Series
“The Underground Railroad”
“The Queen’s Gambit”
“I May Destroy You”
“WandaVision”
“Mare of Easttown”
Best TV Movie
“Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square”
“Oslo”
“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”
“Sylvie’s Love”
“Uncle Frank”
Outstanding Competition Program
“Amazing Race”
“Nailed It!”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”
Variety Talk Series
“Conan”
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
The 73rd annual Emmy Awards will air on September 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.