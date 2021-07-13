A complete list of nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards

The nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards have been announced.

The nominees were revealed on Tuesday via the Television Academy’s YouTube livestream.

A father-daughter duo that made history by both being Emmy-nominated--Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (“#FreeRayshawn”) hosted the nomination reveal live from New York City.

“It has been an extraordinary year in which television brought multigenerational families together in a shared love of their favorite programs,” TV Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said in a statement. “So it seems fitting that these two accomplished performers announce this year’s Emmy nominees as we acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional programs and talent that are elevating and redefining television.”

Check out the full list of major 2021 Emmy nominees below:

Best Actress in a Comedy

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Tracee Ellis Ross “Black-ish”

Best Actor in a Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Cecily Strong, “SNL”

Aidy Bryant, “SNL”

Kate McKinnon, “SNL”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”

Bowen Yang, “SNL”

Kenan Thompson, “SNL”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”

Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”