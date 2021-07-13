Jennifer Lopez is about to make her Broadway debut!

Jennifer Lopez is unstoppable! The singer, actress and dancer is showcasing all her talents now that she has signed an incredible deal to star and develop original ideas based on classic musicals.

The Hollywood star landed the coveted deal, partnering with Skydance Television and gaining access to a large catalogue of Broadway musicals, owned by Concord.

Jennifer is now sharing her excitement with her fans, explaining in a press release that musicals have always been a part of her life, and throughout her childhood.

The deal was signed with her Nuyorican Productions partners, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, who is also her manager, and they have also shared how thrilled they are to be in “association with Skydance and Concord in reinterpreting some of the most classic musicals and bringing them to life in new ways for a new generation.”

The president of Skydance Television went on to talk about the importance of this new reinterpretation of classic musicals, describing Jennifer as “an international icon in every sense of the word, adding that they are thrilled to expand their relationship with Concord to partner “with such a creative powerhouse.”

Skydance also declared that their main purpose is to “create stories that appeal to audiences around the globe,” and JLo is the perfect candidate in their search for new creative perspectives.

“Jennifer is the perfect partner to reimagine these beloved, classic musicals for a 21st century audience,” Skydance shared.