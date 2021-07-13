Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shared a behind the scenes glimpse of the ‘Black Adam’ set

There is no denying that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of the hardest working people in show business. Johnson signed on to be in the latest DC Extended Universe film, ‘Black Adam’ and he recently posted a photo on Instagram from on set, and it looks very cool.

The black and white photo showed the back of the actor and a glimpse of his ‘Black Adam’ costume, standing on a platform in front of the massive set which looked busy and messy with rumble. The 49-year-old captioned the photo, On set. BLACK ADAM⚡️ This image of Black Adam from behind gives you a tactile sense of the absolute massive scale and size of our movie. You also see a little of the intricate and beautiful textured detail of Black Adam’s body suit. (this is not your typical DC or Marvel padded muscle suit) And finally you get a glimpse of the enormous and appropriate destruction. As we all know, superheroes have a code of justice and don’t kill the bad guys. But, Black Adam does. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is changing. Antihero. Man in black. Protector of his people. #blackadam⚡️ @hhgarcia41 📸.”

The Rock also posted a photo from a few days ago that showed him flexing his muscles and screaming while on set. The behind-the-scenes info was more in the caption than in the photo as the actor wrote, Rage. In our final week of shooting BLACK ADAM⚡️ our director, Jaume Collet Serra designed very cutting edge, intricate, bad ass and cool shots. This advanced robot arm called a BOLT is the fastest in the world with a high speed PHANTOM camera that shoots me at an insane 960 frames per second (normally movies are shot at 24 frames per second).