Margot Robbie announced the perfect director for her live-action Barbie film

Greta is best known for her successful 2017 film ‘Lady Bird’ and 2019’s ‘Little Women,’ earning 11 Oscar nominations combined.

We have more details about the highly-anticipated  Barbie movie!

Now that Margot Robbie is set to portray the iconic Mattel doll, it has been revealed that the Oscar nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig, will be directing the long-awaited project.

And although there had been many rumors about the participation of Greta in the film since 2019, it was just confirmed that a new deal includes the filmmaker in the screenplay and as director.

Margot previously shared how thrilled she is for the upcoming project, revealing that the audience could be surprised with the storyline.

“People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ’Oh, well, maybe I don’t,” she explained

The Hollywood actress also shared that while the iconic character “comes with a lot of baggage” and a lot of “nostalgic connections,” there are a lot of “exciting ways to attack it.”

Margot had already announced her participation in the film in 2019, stating the importance and symbolism of the doll, as it “promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child‘s journey to self-discovery.”

The Suicide Squad star admitted she is honored to take on the role, and produce a film that she believes “will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide.“

