Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon embrace natural look in ‘Sex and the City’

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon are showing their new look for the highly-anticipated reboot of the legendary HBO Max show Sex and the City.

The two iconic actresses can be seen glammed up in the latest image, embracing their natural gray hair alongside Kristin Davis, playing their iconic characters, Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

The streaming platform has also decided to give fans a glimpse of the new series, sharing some behind the scenes photos of the set, which include the makeup station, the incredible wardrobe room and even the directors chair.

Fans of the show pointed out the new outfits of the characters, as well as Miranda’s new hairdo, switching her red hair to silver.

And although a release date for the Sex and the City revival series have yet to be announced, the new episodes have been described as a brand new adventure for the popular trio, as they “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

HBO Max announced the filming of the series in January with a trailer, revealing that Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones would not be returning.

The famous show ended in 2004 after six seasons and two successful movies, and now many former cast members will be included on the reboot, such as Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, Evan Handler, and Chris Noth.