Matt Damon moved to tears after receiving standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival

Matt Damon got incredibly emotional at the Cannes Film Festival in France, after receiving a five minute standing ovation from the audience, following the screening of his new film Stillwater.

The Hollywood actor confessed he felt “a little overwhelmed” on Thursday night during the premiere, as he reflected on how it felt to return to a cinema after 18 months of lockdowns and restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The new film directed by Tom McCarthy, will be released in theaters on July 30, featuring Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin, and Lilou Siauvaud, and following the story of a father who travels to France to rescue his daughter after a mysterious murder.

Matt described his experience at the premiere during the press conference, revealing he “was a little overwhelmed last night,” and declared he is grateful and “really glad we’re here this year.”

“We’ll look back and remember launching the film out of Covid. To be in a room with 1,000 other people who are strangers but who are part of the same community because we love the same thing was such a great reminder of why we do this,” he shared.

He also went on to talk about his character on the film, declaring he found the script “to be so beautifully written,” and moved him as a parent.

“Since I’ve had kids, I feel like everything is more available to me emotionally speaking. I don’t have to reach so far. It’s all right there,” Matt added.