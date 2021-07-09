This fall, Colombia’s charm will take over the screens with the theatrical release of Encanto on Nov 24, 2021. The movie is the latest computer-animated musical fantasy comedy film by Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Under the direction of Byron Howard and Jared Bush and songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the studio just released the first teaser of this fantasy version of the Latin American country.

Encanto tells the story of the Madrigal family, who live in an enchanted town in the mountains of Colombia. Every child has been granted a unique ability such as strength or healing powers in the film, except for one. Mirabel Madrigal, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, the only ordinary child, discovers that the magic is under threat, and she will do what it takes to save it.

©Disney



Disney’s upcoming movie ‘Encanto’ explores Colombian culture and charm

Besides Stephanie Beatriz, the cast also includes María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz, and Carolina Gaitan.

Encanto is also co-directed by Charise Castro Smith and produced by Clark Spencer.

Find below the teaser trailer of Encanto