Halsey celebrates the ‘joys and horrors of pregnancy’ in her upcoming album

Halsey is coming! The successful singer is surprising fans with an incredible album cover, revealing that the inspiration behind the artwork comes with the purpose of eradicating the “social stigma around bodies and breastfeeding.”

The 26-year-old artist who is expecting their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, unveiled the controversial cover, immediately trending on Twitter for the unique symbolism and imagery.

Halsey shared the new concept for their upcoming album in a 13-minute video filmed at New York City‘s Metropolitan Museum of Art, looking absolutely stunning as she silently walks around the building.

The artist took to Instagram to explain the meaning behind the cover, captioning it “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.”

Halsey continued, “This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth,” adding that ”It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months.”

The new project is set to be released on August 27, and the star wanted her fans to know what this means for them, celebrating pregnant and postpartum bodies as “something beautiful, to be admired.”

“My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being,“ Halsey declared.