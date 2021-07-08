8 of the most anticipated films at Cannes this year

Cannes is one of the biggest film festivals in the world. Known for the quality of its films and its super chic dress code, the festival is back with a vengeance. Since last year there was no Cannes, this year there is a massive amount of films to be screened.

The jury features a panel made up of a majority of women, filmmakers like Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent and Mati Diop. It’s also helmed by Spike Lee, something that is bound to result in an exciting round of winners.

Here are 8 of the most anticipated movies at Cannes:

1. Annette

Starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, Annette was meant to premiere in last year’s Cannes. The film follows a stand-up comedian and his wife, whose lives take an unexpected turn when their daughter is born with a unique gift. From the trailer, you’ll see that the movie appears to be much weirder than what the premise suggests. For starters, it’s a musical.

2. Bergman Island

Bergman Island looks exciting for many reasons, one of them being the fact that it stars Vicky Krieps. The actress, best known for her role in Phantom Thread, stars as a filmmaker who joins her famous partner (Tim Roth) on a trip to Bergman Island, the place where the Swedish icon and auteur shot all of his films. As the protagonist starts to write a screenplay, reality begins to blur with fiction.

3. The Souvenir Part II

©GettyImages



“The Souvenir Part 2” Screening - The 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival

The Souvenir Part II is the rare sequel of an independent art film. It follows protagonist Julie Harte (Portrayed by Tilda Swinton’s daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne) as she grieves the loss of her boyfriend by plunging herself into her art. The film co-stars Joe Alwyn and Harris Dickinson.

4. Titane