Mora links with Bad Bunny and Sech for surefire summer smash “Volando - Remix”

Rising singer, songwriter, and producer Mora has tapped two of today‘s most sought-after musical powerhouses, Bad Bunny and Sech, for the release of “Volando – Remix.”

All three artists united their talents and unique sounds to create the perfect mix of their styles and unmatched creative abilities, producing a captivating and transcendental summer anthem. “Volando - Remix,” along with the accompanying music video is now available on your favorite streaming service.

Mora caught a lot of people’s attention when he was apart of Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s global smash hit, “Dákiti” in 2020. Earlier this year, he released his first full length album, Primer Día de Clases, which includes new angles, sounds, and approaches that could lead to the complete evolution of reggaeton and commercial trap as we know it.

Since the beginning of his career, Mora has managed to take the reins of this new wave in the music industry. He’s known for his innovations in genres and sounds that have gone on to become global trends. Collaborating with Bad Bunny, once again, while also adding in the participation of Sech this time, the artist has managed to turn one of his most popular songs into this summer’s next big anthem.

The music video for “Volando - Remix” was recorded between Los Angeles and Puerto Rico, and was directed by Pedro “The Chemist.” All three artists perform together in front of rustic settings, including the ruins of a plane decorated with street art, as they travel through time and roam the streets of the city, conveying the emotional sentiment of the song.

Following the premiere of Primer Día de Clases at the top of the year, Mora has not stopped adding onto the great achievements he’s already reached in his career. The album debuted in the Top 15 of Billboard’s Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums charts, marking his first entries on said charts. Plus, his hit “512,” which appears on the album, debuted in the Top 100 of the Billboard Global Excl. U.S and entered the Billboard 200.