Nine-year-old opera singer Victory Brinker makes history on America’s Got Talent: Watch

A nine-year-old opera singer by the name of Victory Brinker made history last night on America’s Got Talent. After blowing away the judges with her performance of, “Juliet‘s Waltz” they called a huddle with host Terry Crews and all five of them decided to push the Golden Buzzer, sending her straight into the live shows. Before Victory made her way onto the stage, a bird was flying around the theater, finding a place to watch. “That’s a lucky sign,” Simon Cowell remarked. After her performance, the bird joined her on stage, “she came to visit you, Victory… She came and sat there for you,” Sofia Vergara exclaimed. Her performance is currently trending on YouTube at #23 and has been viewed over 3.1 million times. Watch the incredible video below and scroll down to learn more about Victory:

Victory was adopted by her parents and according to Height Zone , her parents are Christine Brinker, a naturopathic doctor, and Eric Brinker, pastor of Impact Life Church in Acme. They have eleven children, nine of whom are adopted. Victory is one of five girls, with six brothers. She has been singing since she was 2 years old and also competed on NBC’s Little Big Shots when she was just 8 years old.

Victory, her mother Christine and Terry Crews

Victory’s mother has accompanied her on television without her father but he was recently featured on her official Instagram page. In June Victory made a post for Father’s Day that said, “Happy Father’s Day to my Daddy who has the most open selfless heart, giving unconditional love and care not only to the eleven of us blessed to call him Dad, but helping and guiding so many others! We love and appreciate you!”