Jennifer Lopez teases new song with Rauw Alejandro

Jennifer Lopez just teased a snippet of an upcoming music video for her new single, “Cambia El Paso” featuring Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro.

The superstar shared a short teaser of the video for her song in a video post on Instagram, speaking to her followers in both English and Spanish.

“Sneak peak! I hope you guys love it as much as we do,” she said.

In her caption, Lopez wrote in Spanish: “A special message for my #JLovers. I am excited for #CambiaElPaso available this Monday.” She went on to tag her collaborator and added the hashtag #WorkingHardOrHardlyWorking.

As the aforementioned hashtag suggests, J.Lo is one of the hardest working names in the industry, so music isn’t always her main focus. Because of that fact, fans are always extra excited to hear that she’s got a new song coming out--especially when she’s singing in Spanish.

“Cambia El Paso” will be her first new song since “In The Morning,” which Lopez released in November 2020. She previously teased her collaboration with Rauw Alejandro just a few days ago, posting the single cover and announcing it would be out on July 5.

Now, fans have even more reasons to be excited after seeing the short snippet of the music video that’s coming the same day.

When Jennifer isn’t working on music, acting, JLo Beauty, or her other projects, she’s spending her free time rekindling her romance with her ex-fiancé-turned-boyfriend, Ben Affleck.

While Lopez’s home base is in Miami, Florida and Affleck stays in Los Angeles with his kids, for the past few months, these two have been traveling back and forth to spend as much time together as possible.

“It’s a tricky situation since they live so far from each other, but they both seem committed to making things work,” a source told PEOPLE back in May.