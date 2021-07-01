5 comedians guaranteed to make you laugh on International Joke Day

It’s July 1st which means rents due and it’s International Joke Day. The silly holiday was created by Wayne Reinagel in 1994. He told Holiday Insights, “I made this day July 1, because the year was officially half over and I then used it to promote my joke books.” In honor of the holiday, here are 5 comedians guaranteed to make you laugh.
JENNY LORENZO
Jenny Lorenzo is a Cuban-American actress, writer, and content creator, known for her YouTube sketches with characters inspired by her Cuban heritage. She is also the host of “Hyphenated” along with sided Johanna Hausmann. If you have a few hours to get lost on her Instagram page @jenizzle, get ready to fall in love with her hilarious sketches and characters like “Abuela.”
JORDAN FIRSTMAN
Jordan Firstman is another comedian that has an Instagram page you can get lost in. The “closeted gay” filmmaker, actor, and writer created an “Impressions” series that catapulted him into fame.
JOHANNA HAUSMANN
Johanna Hausmann is Lorenzo’s cohost on “Hyphenated” and is also a comedian, writer, and actor. Check her out on Instagram and you can stream Hyphenated Spotify.
ALI WONG
Ali Wong is one of the funniest comedians around and is currently on “The Milk & Honey Tour.” The hilarious mom is known for hitting the stage pregnant and her album “Baby Cobra” is available to stream on Spotify here. Her hilarious Netflix special “Hard Knock Wife,” which she was also pregnant for, is another must-see.
PETE DAVIDSON
Pete Davidson is hilarious and has made people laugh for years on Saturday Night Live but his stand-up is just as amazing. His Netflix special “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York” is hilarious and the comedian even pokes jabs and his relationship with Ariana Grande.