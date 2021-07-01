5 comedians guaranteed to make you laugh on International Joke Day

It’s July 1st which means rents due and it’s International Joke Day. The silly holiday was created by Wayne Reinagel in 1994. He told Holiday Insights, “I made this day July 1, because the year was officially half over and I then used it to promote my joke books.” In honor of the holiday, here are 5 comedians guaranteed to make you laugh.

JENNY LORENZO

Jenny Lorenzo is a Cuban-American actress, writer, and content creator, known for her YouTube sketches with characters inspired by her Cuban heritage. She is also the host of “Hyphenated” along with sided Johanna Hausmann. If you have a few hours to get lost on her Instagram page @jenizzle, get ready to fall in love with her hilarious sketches and characters like “Abuela.”

JORDAN FIRSTMAN

Jordan Firstman is another comedian that has an Instagram page you can get lost in. The “closeted gay” filmmaker, actor, and writer created an “Impressions” series that catapulted him into fame.

JOHANNA HAUSMANN

Johanna Hausmann is Lorenzo’s cohost on “Hyphenated” and is also a comedian, writer, and actor. Check her out on Instagram and you can stream Hyphenated Spotify.