Pitbull is going to be ‘Mr. Worldwide’ instead of ‘Mr. 305’ this summer! The rapper leaves Miami off the list for his tour

If you live in Miami, you might need to travel to another city to dance to the rhythm of Pitbull and Iggy Azalea. The recording artist seems to be “Mr. Worldwide” instead of “Mr. 305” this summer, as he leaves Miami off the list for his tour.

Born Armando Christian Pérez, the 40-year-old star, recently announced he is taking the road on his I Feel Good tour; however, not everybody is thrilled with the news. “I don’t know about you, but I feel good!” he wrote on Twitter. “Yours truly is back on the road again with special guest @iggyazalea and the @themostbadones [his dance troupe]. Excited to reunite with all my fans.”

©GettyImages



Rapper Pitbull performs in concert at HEB Center

According to Miami Herald, Only in Dade noticed that “The Magic City” will not be hosting the music superstar and his guests. “Why not Miami, Mr. 305?” said a caption.

Fans immediately flooded the comments section giving what they think might be the reason. “Cuz were terrible fans in Miami lol,” a person joked. “MIAMI DONT SHOW LOVE TO THEIR OWN PEOPLE. LETS KEEP IT 💯... This is the hardest market for an artist from the crib to pop off ... TELL ME OTHERWISE,” another one said.

Pitbull is returning to the stage for the first time in nearly two years. The global superstar will take over stages across North America, and fans can expect him to pull out all of the stops with surprises as he performs all his biggest hits. Plus, he’ll be performing new music from his anticipated English album on stage for the very first time. His twelfth studio album and second for his own Mr. 305 Records drops later this year.