Florence Pugh talks about her experience with Scarlett Johansson in ‘Black Widow’

Florence Pugh has opened up about her experience on the set of the highly-anticipated movie Black Widow, revealing Scarlett Johansson made her entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe a lot easier.

Fans of the franchise have shared their excitement to see Scarlett reprise her iconic role as Natasha Romanoff in the big screen, as well as the debut of her sister Yelena Belova, portrayed by Florence.

The Midsommar actress recently opened up about the process of studying her character during the world premiere of the film in London, admitting Scarlett welcomed her into the MCU and helped her have a very positive experience on set.

“Working with Scarlett, on a regular basis was simply full bliss,” she shared, adding that she “could not have requested for a greater work accomplice.”

Florence explained that she felt welcomed because there was not one day on set where she didn’t have a good time with Scarlett, and she hopes viewers will be able to see that, as it was sometimes she noticed after watching the movie.

She also went on to confess that she was excited and nervous to portray Scarlett’s sister, especially because she was aware of the number of fans that were expecting to see the film and how much it means to them

Following a series of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Black Widow will premiere in cinemas on July 7, with Florence feeling “grateful that we get to observe it on the large display.”