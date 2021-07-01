Ana de la Reguera, with Hollywood at her feet!

It is very complicated and something you have to learn to live with every day and part of the journey of this career, it’s a marathon. We all get rejected at some point, by a friend, by a partner, at work, by a member of your family, we all come across this in life. My advice would be that you always have to keep working on yourself first, love yourself, even be a bit arrogant in that sense, love yourself more, know what you want and what you need. Then you can balance it out a bit, be grateful for what you have, but it is difficult.” “Having a plan B is both necessary and helpful,” she adds after a short pause. “At a time when I felt like things weren‘t working out and I was feeling rejected, that’s when I started writing Ana,” her hit Netflix show. “[Writing] made me feel happy, it fulfilled me, being creative is undoubtedly the best solution. Ok, maybe someone diesn’t hire me, but I go home and I keep creating and I keep having fun. Maybe you like to cook, or direct, or have a side business...I think that all of us, especially now, cannot put all our eggs into one basket. We always need to have something that makes us happy so we can handle rejection and keep pushing forward.

Despite your intelligence, being a student was difficult for you and you were rejected by several schools until you entered the arts. Although your career has not been without obstacles, you fell in love with and found your vocation in acting. How important is rejection and what is your advice for dealing with it?

What do you recommend to someone who feels inspired by your career and is thinking of leaving everything behind to, like you, live their Hollywood dream?