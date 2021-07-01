Ana de la Reguera, with Hollywood at her feet!

Ana de la Reguera has strove long and hard over the years to develop her artistic career. The unstoppable Mexican actress has finally emerged to become one of the most sought-after Latin actresses in the film industry. Her recent credits include Army Of The Dead, The Purge and Leopard Skin. Since Ana, her autobiographical series, it appears nothing can stop this charmer from Veracruz!
“Loving someone forever, to me, seems unrealistic”- Ana de la Reguera
Hours before the premiere of her latest film, The Purge, the talented actress posed for our lens and opened her heart exclusively to HOLA! USA readers to discuss love, life and how she overcomes obstacles to reign victorious. Bravo Ana!
“Life without love is boring” - Ana de la Reguera
Ana, you‘re taking Hollywood by storm. What would you say is the secret to your success?
Have you had that moment yet when you think to yourself, “I made it!”...of knowing that you’ve conquered the City of Stars?
Looking back, are you still that small town girl from Veracruz?
Your biggest childhood fear was that you would die without kissing someone. Any similar fears now?
“I hope I still look a lot like the girl who left Veracruz”- Ana de la Reguera
How is your heart?
In matters of the heart you have experienced many things, some good and some not so good. What have you learned about love?
So you won’t give up?
Is it possible to have a career as successful as yours and achieve personal balance at the same time?
“I‘m single with the damn pandemic” - Ana de la Reguera
When in doubt, who do you ask for advice?
What have you learned from your mom?
And from your dad?
At 44 years old you appear unstoppable, at your best, beautiful and you do not stop working. How do you handle the passage of time? Are you afraid of aging?
“I tend to fall in love easily, and I’m very romantic” - Ana de la Reguera
Despite your intelligence, being a student was difficult for you and you were rejected by several schools until you entered the arts. Although your career has not been without obstacles, you fell in love with and found your vocation in acting. How important is rejection and what is your advice for dealing with it?
What do you recommend to someone who feels inspired by your career and is thinking of leaving everything behind to, like you, live their Hollywood dream?
What book have you read that you would like everyone to read?
You are making action movies, horror movies… Were they genres that you liked?
