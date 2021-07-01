Quentin Tarantino wants ‘Kill Bill 3’ with Uma Thurman and her daughter Maya Hawke

Quentin Tarantino is one of Hollywood’s most revered filmmakers. Following the release of his novel, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Tarantino has been making appearances in radio and talk shows. When speaking in the podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, he talked about the possibility of making Kill Bill Vol. 3., a movie that has been in discussion for years.

“I think it’s just revisiting the characters twenty years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, Bebe, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered,” Tarantino said. “And now The Bride and Bebe are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma [Thurman] and cast her daughter Maya [Hawke] in the thing would be exciting.”

The Kill Bill films are some of Tarantino’s most beloved work, movies that helped cement his style and ability to blend genres. They follow the character of The Bride, played by Uma Thurman, who goes on a quest for revenge over the course of two films.

In years past, Tarantino has mentioned that the third entry of the saga would focus on the daughter of the character of Vivica A. Fox, one of the main villains of Kill Bill Vol. 1. Fox suggested Zendaya as leading lady, something that got the internet very excited.