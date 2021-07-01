Quentin Tarantino wants ‘Kill Bill 3’ with Uma Thurman and her daughter Maya Hawke

Quentin Tarantino is one of Hollywood’s most revered filmmakers. Following the release of his novel, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Tarantino has been making appearances in radio and talk shows. When speaking in the podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, he talked about the possibility of making Kill Bill Vol. 3., a movie that has been in discussion for years.
Uma Thurman talk about ‘Kill Bill’ continuation
“I think it’s just revisiting the characters twenty years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, Bebe, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered,” Tarantino said. “And now The Bride and Bebe are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma [Thurman] and cast her daughter Maya [Hawke] in the thing would be exciting.”
The Kill Bill films are some of Tarantino’s most beloved work, movies that helped cement his style and ability to blend genres. They follow the character of The Bride, played by Uma Thurman, who goes on a quest for revenge over the course of two films.
In years past, Tarantino has mentioned that the third entry of the saga would focus on the daughter of the character of Vivica A. Fox, one of the main villains of Kill Bill Vol. 1. Fox suggested Zendaya as leading lady, something that got the internet very excited.
Uma Thurman has been directed by Quentin Tarantino several times, with all films resulting in iconic and Academy Award nominated performances. Her daughter, Maya Hawke, while primarily known for her role in the Netflix series Stranger Things, has also worked with Tarantino. She played one of the Manson girls in the film Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hawke said: “I grew up around Quentin and around those movies. They meant a lot to me and the story of my family and my growing up, so it’s wonderful to add my own little piece to the puzzle. It was wonderful to follow [in my mother’s] footsteps, just for a second, in that way and relate to her and experience some of what she experienced and it was wonderful.”
For the time being, there appear to be no plans for new Kill Bill films. Still, it seems like all parties are intrigued by the idea of adding a new chapter to the story of The Bride.