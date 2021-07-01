Demi Lovato’s new show will focus on feminism, body positivity and even UFOs

Demi Lovato is unstoppable! The star is about to make their debut as the host of a new talk show, and fans can expect to see Demi and many famous guests, including Jameela Jamil and Lucy Hale, having open and interesting discussions.

Loading the player...

The 28-year-old singer and queer icon is sharing their excitement for the premiere of the highly-anticipated show, as it was originally set to be release on Quibi, but plans changed when the platform shut down.

Now it has been revealed that Roku picked up Quibi’s content, as well as The Demi Lovato Show, making it’s official debut on July 30, unveiling many topics that include feminism, sex, body positivity and even UFOs.

Demi also declared that the main reason for the show was “to create a space that normalizes living your own truth, where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together.”

The pop star, who has continued to be open with their fans about difficult situations and life changes, stated that although “Some conversations can be difficult,” they have never been one to “shy away from speaking candidly about things.”

“There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with The Demi Lovato Show no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome. I‘m so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on the Roku Channel,” Demi confessed.