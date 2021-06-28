Loading the player...

Jordana Brewster reflects on continuing ‘F9’ while honoring Paul Walker and working with a star-studded crew of empowered women

The movie is already available in most of the theaters

When the world was introduced to the Fast and the Furious franchise in 2011 they met and fell in love with the Toretto family. The youngest child and daughter of “Jack Toretto” is ”Mia,” played by the incredible Jordana Brewster. The Panamanian actress reprised the role in every sequel up to Furious 7 and had the unimaginable task of completing filming after the tragic death of Paul Walker, who played “Brian O’Conner,” Mia’s boyfriend and father of her children.

While the world mourned his loss, Brewster stood opposite of Paul’s younger brother Cody on set, and with the help of CGI, they were able to finish the film. She stepped away from the franchise for Fast and Furious 8 and was all over television in series like American Crime Story, Secrets and Lies, Lethal Weapon, and Magnum P.I. When it was revealed she was would be returning to the fast family for F9, the world was excited to see her back in action. In this special interview, our digital cover star revealed how hard it was to finish Furious 7 without Paul, what made her decide to come back, what it means to be a ‘fast and furious woman’, and more.

So the release of fast and furious nine is just around the corner and we all know that family is a big theme in the franchise, your son even has a small role in the film. Are you and the kids excited to be able to go to the movies again and get out more?
The world met Mia in 2001 with the first Fast and the Furious film. What has she taught you after all these years?
I don‘t get very stressed out with huge life decisions, but I get very stressed out with little ones”. - Jordana Brewster
Yeah, that‘s just another day for Mia. I know it must be hard having to talk about Paul Walker, every interview, so thank you. People still talk about that last scene at the beach, what was it like having to finish F7 without him?
That‘s something you can only really imagine, and in 2017, you said you imagined Mia, Brian, and the kids on ‘some island, some idyllic island just living the life.’ So what made you decide that it was time for Mia to get off the island?
Three reschedules! But it sounds like stepping back on that set was just an overall positive and wonderful experience for you.
I bet it‘s like the perfect reunion. So not many women have been a part of a franchise for so long, let alone a Latina or a woman of color. And I think it’s amazing that the series has both you and Michelle Rodriguez. Is that an accomplishment that you hold close?
I went to my dad when I was 15- I was offered a job and my dad was the one who was like, ‘go for it.’ And his showing faith in me and knowing that I could balance it, really made me sort of pursue acting and, early on” - Jordana Brewster
That‘s so true. It’s really, really amazing we have you and Michelle. And I’ve read that there’s a theme of women empowerment in F9. I haven’t got to see it yet, but the film is star-studded, you know, there’s you Michelle, Nathalie, Cardi B, Charlize, Anna, I mean, the list just goes on and Diesel even shared a feature honoring the women of the franchise, which is pretty uncommon when it comes to Hollywood. So what has that been like, kind of watching the series, get to this sort of female-driven place?
And everyone can watch Fast and the Furious, it‘s not just for guys or anything like that. Charlize Theron recently said that “a Fast and Furious woman, they get to show the world what they can do. Fast females take ownership and they raise the bar. They do the unexpected.” So what does it mean to you to be a fast and furious woman? How would you define that?
What‘s the best advice that you’ve ever gotten along the way that you can share with our readers?
And before we go, aside from F9 what else can we look forward to in the future?
