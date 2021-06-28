Jordana Brewster reflects on continuing ‘F9’ while honoring Paul Walker and working with a star-studded crew of empowered women

When the world was introduced to the Fast and the Furious franchise in 2011 they met and fell in love with the Toretto family. The youngest child and daughter of “Jack Toretto” is ”Mia,” played by the incredible Jordana Brewster. The Panamanian actress reprised the role in every sequel up to Furious 7 and had the unimaginable task of completing filming after the tragic death of Paul Walker, who played “Brian O’Conner,” Mia’s boyfriend and father of her children.
While the world mourned his loss, Brewster stood opposite of Paul’s younger brother Cody on set, and with the help of CGI, they were able to finish the film. She stepped away from the franchise for Fast and Furious 8 and was all over television in series like American Crime Story, Secrets and Lies, Lethal Weapon, and Magnum P.I. When it was revealed she was would be returning to the fast family for F9, the world was excited to see her back in action. In this special interview, our digital cover star revealed how hard it was to finish Furious 7 without Paul, what made her decide to come back, what it means to be a ‘fast and furious woman’, and more.
I don‘t get very stressed out with huge life decisions, but I get very stressed out with little ones”. - Jordana Brewster
I went to my dad when I was 15- I was offered a job and my dad was the one who was like, ‘go for it.’ And his showing faith in me and knowing that I could balance it, really made me sort of pursue acting and, early on” - Jordana Brewster