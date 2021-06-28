Jordana Brewster reflects on continuing ‘F9’ while honoring Paul Walker and working with a star-studded crew of empowered women

Yeah, that‘s just another day for Mia. I know it must be hard having to talk about Paul Walker, every interview, so thank you. People still talk about that last scene at the beach, what was it like having to finish F7 without him? Seven was a different story, seven was very difficult. I think it‘s different now because we’ve had time and because, when he’s in the films, it’s like we have Brian in the universe and Brian is still alive within the universe, and it’s a way to honor Paul, which is beautiful. With 7... it was different because it was so fresh and it was so recent. And, you know, to act with someone that wasn’t Paul, and to sort of unearth that chemistry with someone else was a really painful process. So yeah, that was extremely difficult.

That‘s something you can only really imagine, and in 2017, you said you imagined Mia, Brian, and the kids on ‘some island, some idyllic island just living the life.’ So what made you decide that it was time for Mia to get off the island? Well, I‘m still tied to the franchise through Vin, through Domm and it was especially important now that Jacob’s come along as well. And, I mean, I really, I missed it. I missed being a part of the family. It was really hard to step back for eight. So I’m really, really happy to be re-introduced and to be back in the fold. It felt really good and it also felt really good to be a part of the action. The movie it‘s really, really good. I mean, with each one, along with the audience I’m sure, I’m always like, ‘how is the next one going to outdo the last one? Like, that’s absolutely impossible. The action is so good. And it’s so advanced,’ and yet, I mean, I was blown away by the first sequence of this one. Like it left me breathless and then I called Justin like my first two calls were, were Justin and Vin and I was crying tears of joy because I was like, ‘I’m so proud to be a part of this. It’s so good.’ And we had to wait an extra year because of the pandemic.

Three reschedules! But it sounds like stepping back on that set was just an overall positive and wonderful experience for you. Yes, because it‘s a family experience. Not only that, but I’m also going back to my family- I mean, it’s like my fourth with Justin because I had Annapolis and then Fast and Furious, 4, 5, 6, and now 9. Then also I’ve worked with Vin for the last 20 years, Michelle for the last 20 years. But also I bring my whole family. So when we were shooting in London, it was over the summer, so I got to bring both my kids and my parents with me. And so we were all in this house in London and we had the most amazing time, and then Vin’s kids are there, so it’s, almost like an awesome summer camp for all our kids, because, you know, we started off as 20 something-year-old actors, and now we’re like- we all have kids. So it’s just an awesome environment to be in.