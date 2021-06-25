New Music Friday: the biggest releases from J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including names like and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Doja Cat - Planet Her

Doja Cat’s highly-anticipated album, Planet Her, is finally out.

Following the release of her first single, “Kiss Me More” with SZA, the singer’s third studio album also features some cameos from Ariana Grande on “I Don’t Do Drugs,” The Weeknd on “You Right,” J.I.D on “Options” and Young Thug on “Payday.”

Planet Her comes two years after her incredibly successful sophomore LP Hot Pink, which featured multiple Hot 100 charting singles including “Say So,” “Juicy,” and “Streets,” all of which are still in rotation all this time later.

2. Tyler, The Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

After weeks of speculation and subsequent promotion, Tyler, The Creator has released his latest studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost.

The Los Angeles native got a lot of help this time around, collaborating with a huge list of artist including Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, Brent Faiyaz, Domo Genesis, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla Sign, Teezo Touchdown, Daisy World, and Fana Hues.

This marks the first release from Tyler since his GRAMMY-winning Igor in 2019. To coincide with the release of Call Me If You Get Lost, the rapper has also released a line of merch through his fashion brand, Golf Wang.

3. Bad Bunny, J Balvin & Nio Garcia - “AM Remix”

Everyone’s favorite reggaeton duo is finally back together for a remix of a Nio Garcia track.

Bad Bunny and J Balvin teamed up with Garcia to drop “AM Remix” and its accompanying music video on Thursday, which shows them living extravagantly in a mansion in the big city. And, of course, they’re surrounded by beautiful women.

Balvin and Bunny previously released their joint album, Oasis, in 2018. More recently, they collaborated on “Un Día (One Day)” with Dua Lipa, which was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards.