New Music Friday: the biggest releases from J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, and more

1. Doja Cat - Planet Her
Doja Cat’s highly-anticipated album, Planet Her, is finally out.
Following the release of her first single, “Kiss Me More” with SZA, the singer’s third studio album also features some cameos from Ariana Grande on “I Don’t Do Drugs,” The Weeknd on “You Right,” J.I.D on “Options” and Young Thug on “Payday.”
Planet Her comes two years after her incredibly successful sophomore LP Hot Pink, which featured multiple Hot 100 charting singles including “Say So,” “Juicy,” and “Streets,” all of which are still in rotation all this time later.
2. Tyler, The Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
After weeks of speculation and subsequent promotion, Tyler, The Creator has released his latest studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost.
The Los Angeles native got a lot of help this time around, collaborating with a huge list of artist including Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, Brent Faiyaz, Domo Genesis, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla Sign, Teezo Touchdown, Daisy World, and Fana Hues.
This marks the first release from Tyler since his GRAMMY-winning Igor in 2019. To coincide with the release of Call Me If You Get Lost, the rapper has also released a line of merch through his fashion brand, Golf Wang.
3. Bad Bunny, J Balvin & Nio Garcia - “AM Remix”
Everyone’s favorite reggaeton duo is finally back together for a remix of a Nio Garcia track.
Bad Bunny and J Balvin teamed up with Garcia to drop “AM Remix” and its accompanying music video on Thursday, which shows them living extravagantly in a mansion in the big city. And, of course, they’re surrounded by beautiful women.
Balvin and Bunny previously released their joint album, Oasis, in 2018. More recently, they collaborated on “Un Día (One Day)” with Dua Lipa, which was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards.
4. Kat & Alex - “Gira de Desamor”
Country-Latin duo Kat & Alex just released “Gira De Desamor,” the Spanish version of their latest track “Heartbreak Tour.” This marks the pair’s first song that they’ve released entirely in Spanish.
Kat & Alex burst onto the scene when they competed on American Idol back in 2020 as they began crafting their unique Country-Latin sound. Last fall, they released their debut single, “How Many Times,” in both English and Spanish.
5. Ed Sheeran - “Bad Habits”
The return of Ed Sheeran has finally arrived along with the new single and music video for “Bad Habits.”
The singer has been hinting at the arrival of new music for a few weeks now, dropping both clips and photos of him dressed as a vampire in a pink suit along with blonde hair and some crazy makeup.
“I’ve been working away in the studio over recent months and I can’t wait for you to hear ‘Bad Habits,’” he said in a statement prior to releasing the song. “I always aim to push myself and my music in new directions and hopefully you’ll hear that on the new single. Feels great to be back!”
