What we know so far about Netflix’s upcoming ‘Florida Man’ series

Following the formation of a partnership between Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Netflix, the streaming giant has given a formal series order to the action drama Florida Man, a series that will star Emmy nominee Edgar Ramirez.

Netflix’s Florida Man--a different project than the limited series of the same name starring Joel Edgerton--will have Donald Todd as its writer and showrunner, a veteran TV screenwriter who has worked on shows including This Is Us, Ugly Betty, and Brother’s Keeper. The series is one of the first projects to come out of Bateman and Costigan’s overall first-look deal with Netflix.

The plot for the highly-anticipated action drama is as follows, according to the official logline:

“In Florida Man, when a struggling ex-cop is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a spiraling journey into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong. The series is described as a wild odyssey into a sunny place for shady people in the spirit of Body Heat and Elmore Leonard’s Out Of Sight.”

Just as we already mentioned, the series will be led by Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramirez, who is best known for his roles in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Carlos, and Yes Day. He will also be appearing in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Borderlands.

According to reports from Deadline, the first season of Netflix’s Florida Man will consist of eight hour-long episodes. It’s not clear when the episodes will be available on the streaming service, but the series is currently set to enter production in mid-August 2021 in Wilmington, North Carolina.