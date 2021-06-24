Harrison Ford suffers injury while filming ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Harrison Ford was forced to take a break from filming the highly-anticipated film Indiana Jones 5, after suffering a shoulder injury on the set of the movie.

The Hollywood actor seems to be recovering from the accident, with production schedule being changed by director James Mangold.

Filming for Indiana Jones 5 started earlier this month in the U.K. and fans of the franchise shared their excitement to have Harrison reprising his iconic role.

Disney released a statement revealing a few details about the accident, declaring that while the actor was “rehearsing for a fight scene,” he sustained an injury that involved his shoulder.

It was also stated that “production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

The beloved saga has been already delayed a number of times, and is now scheduled to be released in theaters on July 29, 2022. Four decades after the first successful 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark.

This is not the first time the 78-year-old actor suffers an injury on the set of a big budget movie, as he also broke his leg filming Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2014 during a dangerous accident with a hydraulic door that was described as a “blunt guillotine.”