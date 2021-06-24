First look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming movie ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Archie said goodbye to the royal residences and the monarch of the United Kingdom in 2020; however, their story will be immortalized in Lifetime’s upcoming movie Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.
The film will be premiering this fall, but the network just shared the first glimpse of what we can expect, including the message: “Not all fairy tales have the perfect ending.”
The teaser of Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace shows the couple’s experiences as Royals and Meghan’s sufferings. The film starred Jordan Dean as Prince Harry and Sydney Morton as his wife also shed light on how the media scrutiny impacted Markle’s mental health, plus Harry’s trauma over the death of his mother, Princess Diana.
“I see you literally being hounded to death, and I’m powerless to stop it,” says Dean in his role as Harry. “I am the person who is strong and gets things right,” Meghan adds.
Watch the teaser below
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised the world with the bombshell announcement that they will step back as senior members of the British royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the news on January 8, 2020, just one day after returning to royal duties following a six-week break.
On their now-defunct Sussex Royal Instagram account, the couple said, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent.”
In their announcement, the couple expressed their desire to continue to fully support the Queen and balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” Meghan and Harry explained.