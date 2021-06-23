Snow White is Latina! Colombian descent actress Rachel Zegler secures lead role in Disney live-action film

Disney has chosen a Latina to portray Snow White in their upcoming live-action film. Rachel Zegler, known for her debut role as Maria in 20th Century Studios and Steven Spielberg-directed West Side Story, will bring fantasy to our screen with her confirmed participation as the iconic princess.

“Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence, and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale,” movie director Marc Webb said in a statement.

©GettyImages



Rachel Zegler seen on location for ‘West Side Story’ in Washington Heights on August 4, 2019 in New York City.

According to CNN, Snow White’s production is anticipated to begin in 2022. “I HAVE MANIFESTED MY ENTIRE LIFE I THINK I THINK,” said the Colombian New Jersey-born actress on Twitter. The 20-year-old rising star also shared a video from the time she met Snow White with the caption “homegirl we have LOTS to catch up on.”

homegirl we have LOTS to catch up on pic.twitter.com/gtNsrpITm0 — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) June 22, 2021

But this is not the first time Zegler plays the role of a princess. The actress was raised in Clifton, New Jersey, and attended Immaculate Conception High School, where she starred in the school’s musicals.

In 2016 she became Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Ariel in The Little Mermaid in 2017; the following year, she played Dorothy Brock in 42nd Street, and during her senior year, she transformed into Fiona in Shrek the Musical.

All her performances were praised and highly celebrated. Rachel received four Metro Award nominations in the Actress in a Leading Role category.

As reported by Variety, Disney has been developing the movie since 2016, with Marc Platt as a producer and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul as the songwriters. The publication also informed that Disney is working on the remakes of The Little Mermaid, with Halle Bailey as Ariel, Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks, Lilo and Stitch, and a prequel of The Lion King.