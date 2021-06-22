Charlize Theron’s F9 character allowed her to ‘go wild’ and be ‘as psychopathic as possible’

We are days away from the premiere of the Fast & Furious saga’s ninth film, and actors are looking forward to sharing with the world the result. While the world patiently waits for the F9 release, Charlize Theron gives us an idea of what to expect from her character.

The 45-year-old Oscar winner said her role as Cipher is a breath of fresh air in her career. “This franchise allowed for me to come in and push beyond boundaries,” Charlize said during the E! Live From the Red Carpet at the movie’s premiere on Friday, June 18. “Playing a character like Cipher, it allows for you to really go wild with it.”

According to the actress, F9 “allowed for me to be as crazy and as psychopathic as possible.” The star also said this is the first time a movie lets her go loose. “Usually, people don’t allow me to do that. I have to fight for that. But they were like, ‘Yes! Just the more crazy you can be, fantastic!’” she noted.

“I feel like that’s come alive during my career. I feel like in the last ten years, we [have become] fascinated by women being complicated,” she reflected. “So I feel lucky that I’m part of this change... because it wasn’t that way when I started.”

Charlize also said that her past parts were very safe. “Every character I played had to be likable, or you can‘t go too far, and we don’t have those conversations anymore, but the thing that we need to work on is we need to have more availability for more women to take on those roles,” she suggests.

©Universal Pictures





The upcoming F9 movie tells the story of Dom Toretto living quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian. However, a threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past.

His crew joins him to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena).

F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi.