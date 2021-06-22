7 amazing TV series and movies to escape and travel the world without leaving your home

Even before Covid-19 cancelled most of our travel plans, many of us have had responsibilities, stress or budget restraints that prevented us from traveling. That’s why we are super grateful that there are movies or tv series that allow us to escape from our daily lives, even if it’s for one to two hours.

Whether drama, comedy, or romance, these choices provide a variety of settings and different amazing places around the world we can discover from the comfort of own spaces, which also let us dream big and lend inspiration for our future travel plans.

Here are 7 must-watch movies and series that will definitely make you feel like you are off the couch and living in another country and experiencing a new culture.

1. The Way (Spain)

The Way is a great movie, if you want to learn about Spain’s “El camino de Santiago,” one of the most famous pilgrimage walks in Europe. The movie follows an American father (Martin Sheen), who travels to find his son (Emilio Estevez who also directed, produced and wrote it), who trekked the famous pilgrimage of Santiago de Compostela in Northern Spain on foot. Not only is the film full of stunning Galician landscapes, it also touches on the idea that you are never too old to travel and be adventurous.

2. Hercai: Amor y venganza (Turkey)

Hercai: Amor y venganza is a romantic drama TV series that takes place in Turkey, and tells the love story between Reyyan Sadoglu (Şahin) and Miran Aslanbey (Akin Akinözü). The series resembles sort of a modern day “Romeo and Juliet” and takes you on a journey full of twists and turns, wonderfully illustrating cultural traditions in Turkey and showcasing the dazzling backdrop of the ancient city of Midyat in southeastern Turkey.

While you get absorbed into the romance of the story, you also get to experience the true beauty of Midyat. This city is said to be an architectural gem because of its narrow streets, traditional stone houses and Medieval Churches and Monasteries that are filled with history.

3. Midnight in Paris

This Woody Allen movie will make you want to take a romantic trip to the famous “city of love”. The film begins at midnight in Paris and includes one of the best montage tours of this beautiful city, with the illuminated Eiffel tower and charming, sprawling streets. In the movie, Owen Wilson travels back in time and experiences old french culture and places such as La Belle Époque, and Paris’ Golden Age from the late 1800s to early 1900s. He meets famous french personalities and artists. If you are considering a trip to Europe, this film will take you on an exciting journey within this french capital.