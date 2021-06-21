Summer 2021: Singers and bands going on tour this season
Pure entertainment

Summer 2021: Singers and bands going on tour this season

They are taking the road, and you can be front row!

We are not psychics, but the Summer of 2021 looks promising. Our favorite singers and bands are taking the road this season, and you can be front row. From Lil Jon to Celine Dion and Fall Out Boy, they are all touring and will be making sure that you have pure entertainment after the pandemic.

Find below when and where you can catch the best concert in town.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer

iHeartRadio LIVE And Verizon Bring You Fall Out Boy In Seattle©GettyImages
Fall Out Boy performs on stage at Showbox Downtown during iHeartRadio LIVE

On July 24, rock fans can join Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer in their “Hella Mega” tour starting at Global Life Field in Dallas, Texas.

Celine Dion

CANADA-MUSIC-CONCERT-CELINE DION©GettyImages

Celine Dion is going on the road with her “Courage World” tour, starting on August 16 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, at Bell MTS Place. Dion will also receive fans at her ten show residency in the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas beginning November 5.

John Legend

Christmas in Rockefeller Center - Season 22©GettyImages

Fans of John Legend can join the singer’s tour on September 1 at the Cadence Bank Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chance The Rapper

Dave Chappelle's Block Party©GettyImages

The pandemic has hit us hard, and Chance The Rapper knows it. Therefore, the superstar is offering a free concert in New York City on August 2.

Maroon 5, Leon Bridges and Meghan Trainor

Maroon 5, Leon Bridges and Meghan Trainor©Getty Images
Maroon 5, Leon Bridges and Meghan Trainor

These A-listers are ready to bring the stage down! Join them on August 7 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles Performs On NBC's "Today"©GettyImages

Fans of the former One Direction are invited to join the “Presents Love” tour with Jenny Lewis on August 14 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood With Maddie & Tae And Runaway June In Concert - Detroit, MI©GettyImages

The 38-year-old and seven-time Grammy Award winner will present her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency at the new Resorts World Las Vegas from December 1 to 11.

Katy Perry

2020 American Music Awards - Show©Getty Images

For Katy Perry fans, soon would be the time to sing out loud her song “Waking Up in Vegas.” The pop star took social media to announce her show at the same 5,000-capacity theater. Perry said on Twitter her residency would be opening on Dec 29, 2021.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more