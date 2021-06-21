Summer 2021: Singers and bands going on tour this season

We are not psychics, but the Summer of 2021 looks promising. Our favorite singers and bands are taking the road this season, and you can be front row. From Lil Jon to Celine Dion and Fall Out Boy, they are all touring and will be making sure that you have pure entertainment after the pandemic.

Find below when and where you can catch the best concert in town.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer

©GettyImages



Fall Out Boy performs on stage at Showbox Downtown during iHeartRadio LIVE

On July 24, rock fans can join Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer in their “Hella Mega” tour starting at Global Life Field in Dallas, Texas.

Celine Dion

Celine Dion is going on the road with her “Courage World” tour, starting on August 16 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, at Bell MTS Place. Dion will also receive fans at her ten show residency in the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas beginning November 5.

John Legend

Fans of John Legend can join the singer’s tour on September 1 at the Cadence Bank Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chance The Rapper