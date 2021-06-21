Summer 2021: Singers and bands going on tour this season

We are not psychics, but the Summer of 2021 looks promising. Our favorite singers and bands are taking the road this season, and you can be front row. From Lil Jon to Celine Dion and Fall Out Boy, they are all touring and will be making sure that you have pure entertainment after the pandemic.
Find below when and where you can catch the best concert in town.
Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer
On July 24, rock fans can join Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer in their “Hella Mega” tour starting at Global Life Field in Dallas, Texas.
Celine Dion
Celine Dion is going on the road with her “Courage World” tour, starting on August 16 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, at Bell MTS Place. Dion will also receive fans at her ten show residency in the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas beginning November 5.
John Legend
Fans of John Legend can join the singer’s tour on September 1 at the Cadence Bank Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia.
Chance The Rapper
The pandemic has hit us hard, and Chance The Rapper knows it. Therefore, the superstar is offering a free concert in New York City on August 2.
Maroon 5, Leon Bridges and Meghan Trainor
These A-listers are ready to bring the stage down! Join them on August 7 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Harry Styles
Fans of the former One Direction are invited to join the “Presents Love” tour with Jenny Lewis on August 14 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.
Carrie Underwood
The 38-year-old and seven-time Grammy Award winner will present her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency at the new Resorts World Las Vegas from December 1 to 11.
Katy Perry
For Katy Perry fans, soon would be the time to sing out loud her song “Waking Up in Vegas.” The pop star took social media to announce her show at the same 5,000-capacity theater. Perry said on Twitter her residency would be opening on Dec 29, 2021.