‘THE PROTÉGÉ’ starring Maggie Q hits theaters on August 20

From the studio that brought you John Wick and the director of Casino Royale, THE PROTÉGÉ is heading to theaters on August 20, 2021.

Starring Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson, and Michael Keaton, THE PROTÉGÉ is already gearing up to be this summer’s biggest blockbuster. The first trailer along with the film’s poster were just unveiled today, unleashing even more excitement for the action thriller.

Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody – the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival – is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge.

As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves ever tighter.

Maggie Q has been one of the industry’s biggest female action stars for almost 20 years now. After first making her mark with 2001’s Rush Hour 2, she’s since appeared in everything from Mission: Impossible 3 and Live Free or Die Hard to Chinese action dramas.

“It is really exciting to have a vehicle that you can put your heart and soul into,” Q told Polygon about her latest endeavor. “I can’t think of one aspect of this movie that wasn’t a huge challenge for me. I will say the support and challenge were equal.”

THE PROTÉGÉ’s director, Martin Campbell, also spoke on the film, emphasizing how great it was to work with Q.

“She has that wonderful combination of her skills as an actress and her skill at being able to do action,” Campbell told the outlet. “The bit where she jumps over the balcony and drops 3 or 4 floors she did herself. She was trained by Jackie Chan, so that’s a huge advantage. She’s extremely good at action and timing and was hardly doubled at all in the movie. We were very lucky to have her [...] she did it all.”

THE PROTÉGÉ will be released in theaters on August 20, 2021.